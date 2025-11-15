‘Nandi Dhwaja and Mysuru have centuries old association’

November 15, 2025

Mysuru, Nov. 15 – Stating that Nandi Dhwaja and Mysuru enjoy centuries old bonding, MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that the two have maintained a great tradition, reflecting the cultural richness of the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the programme organised by the city’s Sri Shivapada Guruseva Nandi Dhwaja Samsthe for the unveiling of the bronze bust of Shivayogi Sri Shivapada Swamiji in front of the Samsthe office located beside Kuderu Mutt on Basaveshwara Main Road here and the 89th anniversary of the Samsthe this morning.

“Mutts have been working for saving and sustaining our religion and culture that portray the country’s cultural richness, including the famed Nandi Dhwaja folk art form. Philosopher Swami Vivekananda greatly helped revive Hinduism and introduced Indian Philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the West. He also strived for creating awareness about the country’s culture, heritage, traditions and practises. 12th century social reformer Basavanna created awareness in the society through his Vachanas, Anubhava Mantapa and other such platforms, thus taking forward the country’s basic philosophy. This apart, many Vachanakaras, scholars and saints, who came after Basavanna too made a lot of efforts for educating the people on the basic philosophy of Indian culture. Now the Mutts are working for bringing about unity in the society” Yaduveer maintained.

Kuderu Mutt Seer Sri Gurushanta Swamiji graced the occasion.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, KPCC Member and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and others were present.