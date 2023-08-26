MP, MLA inspect unfinished Expressway service roads

August 26, 2023

Don’t stop on Expressway, service road at night; use ample space at Toll Plazas to rest: Pratap Simha

Mysuru; Following numerous complaints about unfinished service roads as initially promised for the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway, MP Pratap Simha and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda conducted an inspection this morning, starting from the Manipal Hospital Junction and continuing up to the Kalasthawadi Junction.

The inspection encompassed areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary Constituency and the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment. The locations covered during the inspection included K.R. Mill Colony, Siddalingapura, Kalasthawadi and Naganahalli, where a significant number of residents and farmers had assembled.

In discussions with Pratap Simha and G.T. Devegowda, commuters and farmers raised concerns regarding substantial waterlogging issues on the service roads due to the lack of proper drainage connections. They emphasised the need for interconnected drainages to ensure smooth flow of rainwater into the drains.

Another significant issue highlighted by residents was the absence of street lighting along the service roads. Furthermore, they highlighted the inconvenience of having to take detours of up to two to three kilometres to access their farmlands and residences.

The farmers too urged for the installation of foot-over-bridges at three specific locations between the Manipal Hospital Junction and Kalasthawadi Junction to facilitate safe crossing of the road.

Addressing the concerned farmers, the MP assured them that plans are in progress to construct multiple foot-over-bridges and skywalks along the Expressway.

At present, the main carriageway is the only completed segment, while the acquisition of land for various amenities on the service road is underway. The MP reassured that development work will be carried out in phases.

Surge in robberies

Residents and commuters also raised alarm about a surge in robberies on the Expressway in recent months, particularly in Mandya and Ramanagara districts. They speculated that many incidents might have gone unreported.

The culprits predominantly target motorists who halt along the roadside on the service roads for a brief rest. Even couples taking a break in their cars on the side of the road have fallen victim to these robberies. They demanded swift intervention to address this security issue.

Responding to these concerns, Pratap Simha announced an increase in Highway patrolling efforts. Alongside jurisdictional police vehicles, dedicated Highway patrol teams are conducting nightly rounds, he pointed out.

He underlined that commuters should refrain from halting their vehicles anywhere on the Expressway or service roads, particularly during night time. Instead, he advised stopping only at petrol stations or restaurants on the service road or preferably near Toll Plazas where 24×7 security is available. He highlighted the ample space around Toll Plazas, suggesting them as safe areas for commuters to rest.