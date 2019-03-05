MP Pratap Simha inaugurates Office of Special Land Acquisition Officer in city

Mysuru-Madikeri Economic Corridor Expressway Project

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha inaugurated the newly set up Office of the Special Land Acquisition Officer and Competent Authority related to Mysuru-Madikeri Economic Corridor Expressway Project along Mysuru-Madikeri National Highway (NH)-275 in city this morning. The Office is located at No. 984, First Floor, Geetha Road, Chamarajapuram.

The Office is meant for acquiring land for the new Mysuru-Madikeri Four-lane Corridor that directly connects Bengaluru with Madikeri, bypassing Mysuru. The 115 km-long Expressway costing Rs. 6,000 crore is a Centrally-funded Project and is executed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In the first phase, works on the 85-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar stretch will be taken up, for which the land acquisition process has begun.

The Expressway will connect Madikeri with Bengaluru bypassing Suntikoppa, Kushalnagar, Periyapatna, Hunsur and even Mysuru city by touching the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway (which is getting converted into a 10-lane Highway) at Paschimavahini near Srirangapatna. The Expressway will have a road median and the alignment for the new corridor has already been done.

The Expressway will considerably reduce the journey time between Madikeri and Bengaluru and also connects several cities in North Kerala.

NHAI Project Director B.T. Sridhar, Special Land Acquisition Officer A. Devaraj, Manager N. Venkatachalappa and other staff were present.





