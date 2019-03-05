Jadhav quits Assembly

Likely to take on Kharge in LS polls

Bengaluru: Congress MLA from Chincholi Constituency in Kalaburagi District Umesh Jadhav resigned from the Legislative Assembly on Monday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s scheduled visit to Kalaburagi.

Jadhav submitted his resignation to Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar and is expected to join the BJP. Jadhav, who was part of Ramesh Jarkiholi led rebel faction, which threatened to topple the JD(S) – Congress coalition government recently, is a two-time MLA from Chincholi.

He was said to be unhappy with the domination of senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and was also peeved at not getting a Cabinet berth. Following his resignation, Jadhav is likely to join the BJP and take on Kharge in the Lok Sabha polls.

