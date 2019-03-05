I will contest Lok Sabha polls from Mandya seat only: Sumalatha

Mandya: Actress Sumalatha, wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambarish, has reiterated that she would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandya seat only.

Speaking to press persons here on Monday, Sumalatha maintained that she rejected an offer for MLC post months ago and a few Congress leaders were still trying to convince her to back out by offering other posts.

Asserting that she only wants the Congress ticket to contest from Mandya Lok Sabha seat, Sumalatha reasserted that there was no question of going back on her decision.

Stating that she has been extensively touring the district to garner support from Ambarish’s fans and Congress workers, she said that she was waiting for the Congress to clarify on its stand and would then announce whether she would contest as an independent. Pointing out that victory and defeat are an integral part of electoral politics, she said she was not bothered about the results but will contest the LS polls.

She further said that she was very much impressed by the ‘tremendous support’ being offered to her by Ambarish’s supporters across the district.

Donates land

Earlier in the day, Sumalatha presented a gift deed transferring 20 guntas of land to the family of martyred CRPF Jawan H. Guru, who was killed in a militant attack in J&K on Feb.14. She handed over the documents to Guru’s wife Kalavathi and his parents. Guru was a native of Gudigere Colony in Maddur.

