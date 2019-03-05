Driver injured as car falls into pit reportedly dug by Railways
Mysuru: A driver of a car sustained injuries as the car fell into a roadside pit allegedly dug up by the Railway Department near the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Belavatha here last night.

There were also no warning signs or barricades put up to warn the motorists about the presence of the pit, it is learnt. The details of the driver and the owner of the car is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, V.V. Puram Traffic Police, who visited the spot this morning, conducted mahazar and got the car lifted from the pit.

Near Railway Under-bridge at Yadavagiri

When contacted, the Railway officials, who did not confirm which division of their Department had dug up the pits, said that they were not aware of any pit dug up by their Department.

Similar pits have also been found dug up near the Railway Under-bridge at Yadavagiri here.

March 5, 2019

