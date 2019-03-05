Tourist bus topples near Maddur

• 40 West Bengal tourists injured, admitted to hospital

• Two critical, 38 to leave for home this evening

Mandya: About 40 tourists from West Bengal were injured, when the bus in which they were travelling toppled on National Highway (NH) 275 near Maddur on Sunday.

Out of the 40 injured, 38 tourists, who underwent treatment for minor injuries, will leave for West Bengal in a train this evening, while two other injured tourists are undergoing treatment at NIMHANS.

The mishap took place after the bus driver lost control of the bus near Aishwarya School on the outskirts of Maddur. Out of the 40 injured, the condition of the two is said to be critical.

Details: The tourists from West Bengal, who had come in their bus, were proceeding towards Mysuru on the NH on Sunday. When the tourist bus neared the Outer Ring Road, the bus driver in a bid to avoid ramming into a tipper parked on the roadside, lost control of the bus which went down the road and toppled.

Passersby, who saw the bus going down the road and toppling, rushed to the spot and rescued the injured tourists and shifted them to hospitals in Maddur and Mandya.

Meanwhile, the Police, who too rushed the spot, helped in rescuing the tourists. A case has been registered at Maddur Police Station in this regard.

