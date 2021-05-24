MP Pratap Simha visits Maternity Block at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital
May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking a break from the buzz around COVID Hospitals, MP Pratap Simha, this morning, visited the new Maternity Block at the renovated Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital on JLB Road, where a 100-oxygenated bed COVID Hospital has started functioning.

 Speaking after inspecting the block, Simha said that the Block is an exclusive 50-bed Maternity Hospital. Pointing out that following an appeal by the authorities to ease the pressure on Cheluvamba Hospital, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev took initiatives for completing the Maternity Block at Tulsidas Hospital, the MP said that the 50-bed Block will be ready for service in a couple of days. Hoping that the Hospital will become a landmark for maternity and child care in the coming days, he said that specialist doctors from Cheluvamba Hospital will  visit this new maternity facility.

Asserting that the Government was taking all steps to contain the spread of the deadly virus, Simha said that today, he handed over five Oxygen Concentrators donated by his fellow MP from Bengaluru South Tejaswi Surya to Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital, where about 100 COVID infected patients are currently undergoing treatment. Maintaining that MUDA and other authorities had worked hard for  setting up the COVID Hospital at a short notice, he lauded the efforts of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who took great pains to ensure the start of the Hospital by providing  necessary infrastructure and expediting works. N. Raghavan of  Raghulal and Co. donated 100 oxygen masks on the occasion.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, JLR Chairman M. Appanna, the Hospital’s Medical fraternity Dr. Bhargava and Dr. Anand and others were present.

