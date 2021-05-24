KPCC Women’s Wing President appeals to save children from COVID

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With experts warning that a probable third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic is likely to target children the most, KPCC Women’s Wing State President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath appealed the Government to save our children from the possible catastrophe.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan near the City Railway Station here yesterday, Dr. Pushpa Amaranth said that she has written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister stressing on the need for saving children, who are the country’s future, from the probable third wave of the deadly pandemic which is likely to happen in the last part of the year.

Pointing out that she herself is a mother of two girl children, Dr. Pushpa said she appeals Prime Minister Narendra Modi with folded hands to save our children from the deadly attack.

Accusing the Central and State Governments of doing little for preventing the third wave strike, she said that rural children are facing a lot of nutritional issues due to the suspension of Mid-Day Meals as schools are shut.

Questioning the Government on whether there are any plans for boosting immunity among children, she targeted the Government for failing to take measures to prevent the second wave even when there was a wide gap between COVID outbreak last year and the second wave that has struck recently.

Noting that many engineers in various departments had remained idle in the wake of pandemic, she urged the Government to set up Oxygen Plants in all 224 Assembly segments of the State by using the services of these engineers. The Government can set up these Plants in a month at a cost of Rs. 100 crore, she added.

Urging the BJP MPs of the State to exert pressure on the Union Government for vaccinating all eligible age groups in the State as Karnataka leads in Tax collection, she urged the ultra rich to contribute their mite for vaccinating everyone in the country.

Charging the Government of failing to provide beds to Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) patients, she alleged that Bengaluru’s Bowing and Victoria Hospitals, where treatment is given for Black Fungus, had refused admission to a patient from Raichur even after a day long wait. She urged the Government to dedicate enough number of beds for Black Fungus patients at the two Bengaluru Hospitals.

City Women’s Congress President and former Mayor Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Vice-President Pushpavalli and others were present during the press meet.