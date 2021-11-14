MP seeks funds for road development

November 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has appealed to PWD Minister C.C.Patil to develop Hunsur-Virajpet-Talacauvery (State Highway 90) and Madikeri-Kutta roads on a Public-Private-Partnership model.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister who visited Mysuru yesterday for an inspection of damaged Chamundi Hill road, Pratap Simha said that the development of roads can be taken up by KRDCL (Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited).

Appealing Patil to release Rs.43.80 crore for development of roads in Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks, he said that the Minister must direct the KRDCL for developing 76 km stretch of Kandamakkal-Makutta-Kerala border road and 85 km stretch of Madikeri – Siddapura-Polibetta-Gonikoppal- Ponnampet- Hudikeri-Srimangala (State Highway 89) road on PPP model.

Pointing out that most of the roads in Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks have been destroyed by recent rains, Simha also sought Rs.2 crore for repair and development of Gurupura-Kalenahalli road, Rs.8 crore for K.R.Nagar- Mullur-Tondalu Agrahara-Kattemalalawadi road, Rs.2.5 crore for Jadaganakoppalu-Hagaranahalli road , Rs.3.5 crore for Mutturayana Hosahalli-Chilkunda road, Rs. 5 crore for Hirikyatanahalli- Ramenahalli road, Rs. 2 crore for Hangud-Doddahejjur-Konenahosahalli road, Rs.4 crore for Hangud- Hunsur-Talacauvery road and Rs.4.5 crore for Doddahejjur-Bharatawadi-Nallurpala-Moorkal road, all in Hunsur taluk, with the collective cost of all the works estimated at Rs.31.5 crore.

In respect of roads in Periyapatna taluk, the MP appealed for releasing Rs.1 crore for development of Sanyasipura-R.Tunga road, Rs.2 crore for Teluginakuppe Bore-Poonadahalli road, Rs.80 lakh for Chapparadahalli-Kumarikoppalu road, Rs.1.5 crore for Bylakuppe – Lakshmipura road, Rs.1.5 crore for Boodithittu-K.R.Nagar-Sampigekatte road, Rs.1 crore for Keeranahalli- R.Tunga-Sundavala road, Rs.1 crore for the road that connects Honnur with B-M Road, Rs.1 crore for Monadahalli-Chikkanerale-Haranahalli road, Rs.1 crore for K.K.Road- Kogilur-Baavalalu-Panditavalli road and Rs.1.5 crore for Dauthi-Timkapura road, with the collective cost estimated at Rs.12.30 crore.