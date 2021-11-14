Nearly half of candidates skip NDA exam in city
News

November 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Nearly half of the candidates who had opted for Mysuru Centres, abstained for the prestigious NDA(ii) (National  Defence Academy) exam that was conducted by the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) today across the country.

In Mysuru, the exam was held at four centres — Banumaiah College, Marimallappa College, Maharani’s College for Women and Maharaja’s College. Out of the 658 candidates who had registered for the exam in these centres, only 350 appeared, while 308 were absent, according to sources.

The NDA exam is conducted by the UPSC for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the NDA. This exam is a gateway for candidates looking forward to joining the Defence Dorces. The exam consisted of two papers — Mathematics and GAT (General Ability Test).

DDPUE D.K. Srinivasa Murthy visited all the four exam centres and reviewed the conduct of exam.

For the first time, women candidates were allowed to write the exam. Hitherto, only male candidates were allowed to appear for the NDA exam. But the Supreme Court recently changed that rule and allowed women candidates to appear for the exam and subsequently, over two lakh women candidates had applied for the exam across the country, it is learnt.

