MP to flag off extension of two trains to Mysuru on Jan. 15, 16

Chennai-Mysuru Express and Hubballi Vishwamanava Express

Mysuru: Train No. 12609/12610 Chennai – Mysuru – Chennai Express has been extended upto Mysuru. Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Chennai inaugural special will be flagged off by MP Pratap Simha at 10:30 hrs on Jan. 15 from Mysuru and will run up to Mandya.

The regular extended service of Train No. 12609/12610 Chennai – Mysuru – Chennai Express will be as follows:

Train No. 12609 Chennai – KSR Bengaluru Express commencing journey from Chennai from 15.1.2019 will run up to Mysuru as Train No. 12609 Chennai – Mysuru Express. Accordingly this train will depart from Chennai at 13:35 hrs and reach KSR Bengaluru at 20:05 hrs and departs at 20:10 hrs to reach Mysuru at 23:30 hrs.

There is no change in timings of this train between Chennai – KSR Bengaluru. After KSR Bengaluru the train will arrive / depart Kengeri-20:29/20:30 hrs, Ramanagaram-20:59/21:00 hrs, Channapatna- 21:09/21:10 hrs, Maddur-21:24/21:25 hrs, Mandya-21:43/21:45 hrs, Pandavapura-22:09/22:10 hrs.

In the return direction ,Train No. 12610 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Express commencing journey from 16.01.2018 will originate from Mysuru instead of KSR Bengaluru and will run as Train No. 12610 Mysuru – Chennai Express. Accordingly, this train will depart from Mysuru at 04:45 hrs and reach KSR Bengaluru 07:45 hrs and departs at 08:02 hrs to reach Chennai at 14:30 hrs.

Enroute the train will arrive / depart Pandavapura-05:04/05:05 hrs, Mandya-05:38/05:40 hrs, Maddur-05:58/06:00 hrs, Channapatna- 06:17/06:18 hrs, Ramanagaram-06:30/06:32 hrs, Kengeri-06:59/07:00 hrs.

Hubballi Vishwamanava Express to Ashokapuram

Train No. 17325 /17326 Hubballi – Mysuru – Hubballi Vishwamanava Express will be extended to Ashokapuram. The extended train will be flagged off by MP Pratap Simha as Train No. 07326 Ashokapuram – Hubballi Inaugural Special from Ashokapuram at 09:30 hrs on Jan. 16 and will run up to Mysuru.

The regular extended service of Train No. 17325/17326 Hubballi – Ashokapuram – Hubballi Vishwamanava Express will be as follows:

Train No. 17326 Mysuru – Hubballi Vishwamanava Express commencing journey from 17.1.2019 will originate from Ashokapuram instead of Mysuru and will run as Train No. 17326 Ashokapuram – Hubballi Vishwamanava Express. Accordingly, this train will depart from Ashokapuram at 05:15 hrs to arrive in Mysuru at 05:25 hrs, and depart at 05.50 hrs to reach Hubballi at 18.50 hrs.

In the return direction, Train No. 17325 Hubballi – Mysuru Vishwamanava Express commencing journey from 16.1.2019 will run up to Ashokapuram as Train No. 17325 Hubballi – Ashokapuram Vishwamanava Express. This train will depart from Hubballi at 08:30 hrs to arrive in Mysuru at 20:40 hrs, and departs at 20:55 hrs to reach Ashokapuram at 21:15 hrs.

Minister G.T. Devegowda, MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, MLCs K.T. Srikantegowda, Marithibbegowda, Sandesh Nagaraju and R.Dharmasena will be present during the flag off.