Three from H.D. Deve Gowda family to contest LS polls ?

Bengaluru: Even as the ruling alliance partners are yet to decide on contesting the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls jointly through a seat sharing agreement, three members from the family of JD(S) Supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda are likely to enter the fray.

Apart from H.D. Deve Gowda himself, his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy are quietly preparing for LS polls. While Prajwal is the son of PWD Minister H.D. Revanna, Nikhil is the son of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. While H.D. Deve Gowda is likely to contest from Bengaluru North, which is currently represented by Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Prajwal has already begun making the groundwork in Hassan, which is represented by his grandfather H.D. Deve Gowda and Nikhil is likely to be fielded from Mandya, which is presently represented by L.R. Shivaramegowda, who was recently elected in the by-polls.

Meanwhile, JD(S) which is currently demanding 12 seats from Congress, is likely to settle down for 9 or 10 seats. JD(S) has set its eye on Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru-Kodagu, Vijayapura, Bidar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru North and Shivamogga Lok Sabha seats.

