MP Yaduveer blames State Govt. for Bengaluru stampede
News

June 5, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has expressed his anguish over the stampede incident that took place in front of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru yesterday.

Speaking to media persons, after taking part in the World Environment Day -2025 organised at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) here this morning, Yaduveer said held the State Government responsible for the entire incident alleging that that the State Government had made no proper arrangements at the stadium which had led to the stampede that took 11 innocent lives.

“The arrangement for the felicitation of RCB team was done hastily. The State Government should have anticipated huge crowd as the team had won the trophy after 18 years. People would have wanted to have a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. There is a need for a thorough probe to bring the guilty  to justice” he added.

