Love for cricket cost his life
June 5, 2025

K.R. Pet: Pall of gloom engulfed the family of K.R. Pet youth, who was among 11 killed in the stampede at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru yesterday.

Poornachandra (26), son of teacher R.B. Chandra and Kanthamani and a resident of Rayasamudra in K.R. Pet taluk, was a Diploma holder and was working at a private company. He was an ardent lover of cricket and a die-hard fan of RCB team.

After learning about the arrival of RCB team in Bengaluru and the victory celebration organised at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, he had come to Bengaluru only to meet his tragic end.

Searching