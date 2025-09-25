MP Yaduveer condoles demise of Dr.S.L.Bhyrappa
MP Yaduveer condoles demise of Dr.S.L.Bhyrappa

September 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: his deep condolence over the demise of Saraswathi Samman awardee Writer Dr.S.L.Bhyrappa, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that with deep sorrow, he joins the people of Karnataka in mourning the passing  away of Padma Bhushan and  Saraswathi Samman awardee Dr. S. L. Bhyrappa.

In a condolence message issued yesterday, Yaduveer said Dr. Bhyrappa was a towering figure of modern Kannada literature. His works like Parva, Vamshavruksha, Avarana and Uttara Kaanda shaped generations of readers and enriched Indian thought and culture, he noted.

His demise is an irreparable loss to our literary and cultural heritage.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, admirers and the vast community of readers who cherished him”, he said in his message.

