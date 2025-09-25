Dr. Bhyrappa’s works were factual in nature: Ex-MP Prathap Simha

September 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Expressing sorrow over the demise of Saraswathi Samman awardee writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that Bhyrappa’s novels were factual in nature and not illusionary like many others.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday after expressing condolences to the veteran writer, Simha said that though Dr. Bhyrappa may have departed us physically, his works will remain etched in our minds forever. Opining that Bhyrappa’s works, apart from being factual and realistic, were enriched with information and history, he said that his works were a leading and guiding light to the society. Maintaining that his works were literally strong, he observed that Bhyrappa’s works were devoid of any glorification or exaggeration. Dr.Bhyrappa never wrote anything that was against history or facts, he added.