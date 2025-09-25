Dr. Bhyrappa’s works were factual in nature: Ex-MP Prathap Simha
News

Dr. Bhyrappa’s works were factual in nature: Ex-MP Prathap Simha

September 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Expressing sorrow over the demise of Saraswathi Samman awardee writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha said that Bhyrappa’s novels were factual in nature and not illusionary like many others.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday after expressing condolences to the veteran writer, Simha said that though Dr. Bhyrappa may have departed us physically, his works will remain etched in our minds forever. Opining that Bhyrappa’s works, apart from being factual and realistic, were enriched with information and history, he said that his works were a leading and guiding  light to the society. Maintaining that his works were literally strong, he observed that Bhyrappa’s works were devoid of any glorification or exaggeration. Dr.Bhyrappa never wrote anything that was against history or facts, he added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching