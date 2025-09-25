Classical & Folk Treat enthral music enthusiasts
September 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Music lovers in city were treated with some of the best classical and folk music presented by various artistes on Day-3 of Dasara Cultural Programmes being organised at Mysore Palace premises here yesterday.

At first, city’s Vidwan R.S. Nandakumar presented classical vocal concert with artist Ganjifa Raghupathi Bhat drawing ‘Vishwaroopa Darshana’ of Lord Vishnu to the song ‘Bhaja Govindam…’

Later, Mysuru’s own singer Ananya Bhat took the audience on folklore ride presenting some of the most popular folk songs. The songs such as ‘Mele Neeli Ambara…’, ‘Kelo Mahadeva Mansana Jeeva…’ received applaud from the audience.

Singer Ananya Bhat performing at the same venue.

She also rendered the popular theatre song ‘Gajavadana Herambha…’ followed by ‘Barisu Kannada Dindimava…’, ‘Mysuru Rajyada Doreye Ranadheera Nayaka…’ which was well-received by the listeners.

Ananya was accompanied by Prarthana, Prakruthi, Mruthyunjaya Doddawada, Chinmay and Abhishek. 

Apart from these programmes, members of Chandana Kalatanda presented light music concert, Vid. Sagar Singh and trope of Kalaksheerasagara Performing Arts Centre presented Bharatanatyam recital, Sai Shiv Lakshmi Keshav and troupe presented Karnatak fusion instrumental music and Dr. Mysore Manjunath, Sumanth Manjunath and Malavi Manjunath presented violin trio concert.

