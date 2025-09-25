Yuva Dasara 2025: Pritam Chakraborty takes audience on Musical Ride
Yuva Dasara 2025: Pritam Chakraborty takes audience on Musical Ride

September 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Bollywood composer Pritam Chakraborty,  known for his hit numbers ‘Deva Deva…’ from the movie ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Dangal’, ‘Kalank’ among others took the audience on a musical ride with some of its best compositions on Day-2 of Yuva Dasara at the sprawling 100-acre land near Uttanahalli on city outskirts, yesterday.

Youngsters from across the city thronged the venue much earlier to start of the concert to ensure they grabbed the front seats to have closer view of Pritam’s performance.

On arriving at the stage, Pritam greeted the audience in Kannada ‘Namaskara Mysuru… Hegiddira…’ much to their delight. Later, along with the other singers, Pritam rendered songs for which the audience crooned and danced.

Prior to the main event, Shor Police Musical Band also sizzled with their performance. They rendered songs which included Tauba…Tauba, Urvasi Urvasi…, Anisuthide Yaako Indu…, Ra Ra Rakkamma… among others.

Yesterday’s event also witnessed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Energy Minister K.J. George, MP Sunil Bose seated among the audience.

Today’s Yuva Dasara event will feature Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal who is popular for his songs Lut Gaye…, Raataan Lambiyan…, among others.

