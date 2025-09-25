Fake accident targeting senior citizens: Elderly city resident extorted of Rs. 55,000

September 25, 2025

Going digital: Criminal uses QR codes to swindle

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another disturbing case of senior citizens falling prey to a fake accident gang operating in Mysuru city, a 60-year-old resident of Gokulam First Stage (name withheld on request) was extorted of Rs. 55,000 in broad daylight.

This incident adds to the growing list of alarming cases, highlighting how such gangs are increasingly targeting vulnerable individuals, particularly senior citizens.

The incident occurred on Aug. 19, when the victim left his residence around 10.15 am in his car. At approximately 10.30 am, while driving along the Open Air Theatre Road near Paduvarahalli Junction on Hunsur Road, he heard a ‘thud’ sound and stopped his car near the Kukkarahalli Lake entrance gate to check. Within moments, a man, approximately 30 years old, who had been following him on a two-wheeler, forcibly entered the vehicle and sat in the front passenger seat.

Demand for Rs. 2 lakh

Introducing himself as ‘Ravi,’ the stranger accused the senior citizen of having caused an accident near the Paduvarahalli Junction. The man spoke in Kannada to make his claim sound convincing.

Shocked by the accusation, the victim denied any involvement. However, the man became aggressive, hurling abuses and demanding Rs. 2 lakh as compensation, threatening that a gang of people would soon arrive to assault him if he refused to pay.

Terrified, the senior citizen initially offered to pay Rs. 10,000, but the extortionist rejected the amount. Fearing for his safety, the victim eventually transferred Rs. 25,000 online by scanning a QR code provided by the fraudster.

The man then coerced him into making another transfer of Rs. 30,000, bringing the total extortion amount to Rs. 55,000. After receiving the money, the accused fled the spot.

Later, upon reviewing the transactions, the victim discovered that the payments were credited to accounts under the names ‘Niru Traders’ and ‘Solanki Traders.’ The senior citizen has not filed a Police complaint, possibly due to fear or shock.