MRC donates Rs.10 lakh towards Flood Relief

Appreciate Efforts of MRC Donation Towards Flood Relief , Good Job.
Pity Shame on Part of Politicians who have paid and spend Crores in Horse Trading , For canvassing , Buying Votes,
Resorts Bills , ……etc.
Now They are Begging for Charity , getting funds from Treasury again it goes in they Pockets , already so many calamities came why they don’t make Proper Relief
Politician Surely know Art of Fooling citizens again and Again these corrupt Ministers are Looting the country , Power Hunger Mongers
At least they should have conscious not to Loot Funds of these Troubled Citizens
If politicians stop looting, that is the biggest favor they can do! But they can’t stop the habit! In fact, even tgey loot the money that was allotted for any relief and continue to blame others! We all saw the video on various news channels like Suvarna, TV9, Public news when DKShis houses were raided has saw too full of high denomination currency notes to the tune of tbousands of crores! Which honest man can earn such money ! It it was legitimate, world woukd be recognizing them like Bill Gates or Steve jobs! These filthy characters count not even mention the source of their income! Now when he is arrested, all the criminals are shouting that democracy has been murdered!
The amount of black money these people have in India, every unemployed person can be paid unemployment allowance ! Every farmer can be compensated for losses instead, these crooks use these victims to protest agaist tgeir arrest