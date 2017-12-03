MSIL to distribute sand from Malaysia to ease shortage
Bengaluru: Realising that there is an acute shortage of sand in Karnataka and because of exorbitant prices, the State government has decided to import sand from Malaysia and distribute it through Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL).

The government will introduce the sand in the next 15 days and it will be sold in 50 kg bags. The process of packing and deciding the prices has already begun and prices will be fixed by the MSIL as per the requirement and demand of districts, sources said.

A 50 kg bag of Malaysia sand will cost Rs. 190 and 20 bags (one tonne) will cost Rs. 3,800 inclusive of all taxes. Likewise, 10 tonnes will cost a buyer Rs. 38,000 inclusive of all taxes and it will result in a savings of Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 22,000 as the present sand price in State is Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 65,000.

There is an annual demand of 40 lakh metric tonnes of sand in Karnataka and the government has decided to import 36 lakh metric tonnes of sand from Malaysia every year. Agreements have been signed between the Government of Karnataka and the Malaysian Government.

The government had pegged the requirement of imported sand at three lakh metric tonnes per month and had appointed MSIL as the nodal agency to facilitate sourcing and distribution of imported sand.

The government had identified Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines and Thailand as potential sourcing points. However, a Malaysian firm emerged as the lowest bidder. Sand will be imported through a ship and a ship-load contains around 40,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes. This will be sufficient to bring down the sand prices that have been skyrocketing, moreover, it will prevent exploitation of the State’s natural resources, sources said.

Sources said that sand import from Malaysia will put brakes on illegal sand supply and also the trade where sand is mixed with mud. Packaged sand will put an end to all these issues.

The government has already purchased 55,000 metric tonnes of sand from Malaysia to cater to the immediate demand, once the MSIL starts distributing the sand. Sand shipment is expected to arrive at Chennai and Vishakhapatnam ports in a couple of days. Sources said that the sand will be packed after a team of officers inspect it and give clearance.

Exclusive MSIL warehouses have been constructed in Mysuru, Bidadi, Doddaballapur, Chennasandra in Bengaluru, Hubballi and other places. Sand will be tested even when it is loaded and unloaded, sources said.

Before procuring imported sand from the government, buyers will have to submit documents to local MSIL  authorities regarding the need for sand, the building plan, the estimated cost of the house and other details.  At present, private operators have been collecting Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per tonne of sand, so the government has decided to sell sand through MSIL.

SAND ECONOMICS

A 50 kg bag of Malaysian sand will cost Rs. 190 and 20 bags (one tonne) will cost Rs. 3,800 inclusive of all taxes. Likewise, 10 tonnes will cost a buyer Rs. 38,000.

The present rate of sand in Karnataka for 10 tonnes is Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 65,000 and if Malaysian sand is purchased, a buyer will incur a savings of Rs. 12 to Rs. 22,000 per 10 tonnes.

EXISTING RATES IN STATE

One truckload of sand – Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 65,000

One tractor load of sand – Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000

One truckload of Tiruchi sand – Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.20 lakh

How many tonnes per load?

A truck when filled to its body level is 10 tonnes

A truck when higher than its body level is 12 tonnes

Malaysia sand prices per 50 kg bag

Bengaluru -Rs. 190

Mysuru – Rs. 200

Hubballi – Rs. 220

December 3, 2017

54 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “MSIL to distribute sand from Malaysia to ease shortage”

  1. revayya says:
    December 5, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Sir , I need bailahongal taluk distribution so please give me your contact numbet

    Reply
  2. Prathik Guggari says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    sir i want the gadag distribution so please give the contact no and please reply me fast

    Reply
  3. Rajashekhar.n says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    sir i am intraseted in msil sand distributershinop in bellary (dst), please contact me mobel no : 9060315466

    Reply
  4. Rajashekhar.n says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    i need distrubutarship

    Reply
  5. Rajashekhar.n says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    hi

    Reply
  6. Kovendran says:
    December 6, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Iam interested sand distiputerchip erode

    Reply
  7. RANJITH Kumar says:
    December 17, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Sir I need distribution in tamilnadu covai district around area I am interested in business all ready moved package in my own product “EASY PLASTER DRY MIX” SAND BASED SO PLS further above details 8870931341,8680898841

    Reply
  8. TJ says:
    December 26, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    As per Import data River sand is imported at Rs 2. Here MSIL pans to sell at 170!!

    Reply
  9. Ravikumara LR says:
    December 26, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I need distribution shop in Banglore and Mysore

    Reply
  10. Sanjeev Hiremath says:
    December 31, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    I need distribution shop in Hubli

    Reply
  11. S Muthukumar says:
    January 7, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Sir I need sand distributor in thoothukudi district

    Reply
  12. PRAVEEN G M says:
    January 7, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    NORTH KARNATAKA DEALER SHIP NEEDED WHAT I NEED TO DO? MOBILE NUMBER IS 934180133O.

    Reply
  13. Abhilash says:
    January 15, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Who said the present river sand in karnataka selling by 50000rs to 60000rs per 10 tonnes .
    Its all fake news and i dong think so .
    Its all roumers .
    Just to make fool everyone in bangalore .
    Yes i admitt that ,malaysian sand is good and its rate and price all
    But ut cant be reach a normall price . Where all builders or anyone else can think to build their home by using river sand .
    Its all promotions for the manufacturing sand
    If u people thinks it ll be worth for the price
    Go ahed …
    Good luck

    Reply
  14. Nagaraj M Hosaritti' says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I want Dealership or distributor

    Reply
  15. Nithin says:
    January 20, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    I want dealership or distribution 9845538999

    Reply
  16. Jeevan says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I need dealership in kodagu

    Reply
  17. MANJUNATH k says:
    January 21, 2018 at 7:34 am

    I want dilership in shimogga distic adders.manjunath.k HIG 28 D block 2nd STAGE KALLAHALLI VINOBNAGAR SHIMOGGA. MOBIL no.9448024840.9113505045

    Reply
  18. K SRIKANTH says:
    January 21, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    I want dealership in bellary my number 9740100495

    Reply
  19. Maqsood ahamed says:
    January 21, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    I want to dealer ship in shimoga 7204883157

    Reply
  20. Arunkumar b.s says:
    January 21, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    I want delers ship in coorg my phone no 9986664276

    Reply
  21. Murugesh says:
    January 21, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Need dealer ship in BANGALORE

    Reply
  22. karana says:
    January 21, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    I need dealership for Bangalore south, please send deatils to [email protected]

    Reply
  23. Sethuram says:
    January 22, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I WANT DEALERSHIP
    SETHURAM.E
    PAVAGADA
    9535454199

    Reply
  24. Ravishankar says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:43 am

    I want dealership in BELAGAVI

    Reply
  25. Deepak Ankolekar says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Hi sir
    Myself dream ankolekar
    I am from North Karnataka (Karwar )
    I need dealership in my city
    My contact number 9480273134 ,9481464377
    Please contact me

    Reply
  26. Sandeep bhandari says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    I want dealership in north Karnataka..

    Reply
  27. Sandeep bhandari says:
    January 22, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    I want dealership in north Karnataka..

    Reply
  28. Nayaz Pasha says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    I want dealership in Bangalore my email ID [email protected]

    Reply
  29. Usmani says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Dear sir
    I want dealer ship in channapatna Ramnagara dist…contact 9986845988

    Reply
  30. gururaj says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

    i need a dealer ship in sira taluk. tumkur district. my contact no 9741779329

    Reply
  31. gururaj says:
    January 23, 2018 at 10:46 am

    i need a dealer ship in sira taluk. tumkur district. my contact no 9741779329

    Reply
  32. Umesh says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Dear sir
    I want dealr ship Gulbarga distic
    Shree revanasiddeshwar traders
    Ph 9591024376
    9535388845

    Reply
  33. shivakant V G says:
    January 23, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    sir,I Want delership in Gokak taluk Sir

    Reply
  34. Kirankumar says:
    January 23, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    Hi sir I am kirankumar frm Haveri District Presently I am doing Cement and Hardware so I need Sand delarship if possible do a fever

    Reply
  35. Manjunath kalal says:
    January 23, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Please sir I want dealership in mudhol and jamakandi..

    Reply
  36. Omkar says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    omkar enterprises from Bangalore , but I want dealership in davangere or gulbarga or bidar , I m ready to take dealership, plz inform me what are the documents to submit and sureties .

    Reply
  37. Ravi says:
    January 23, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    Respcted sir i want dealership indi or sindagi

    Reply
  38. Sachin v s says:
    January 24, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Dear sir
    I want dealership in Lingasugur
    Raichur Dist

    Reply
  39. Nasima Khan says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:43 am

    Dear Sir,
    This is Nasima Khan from Bangalore, I want sand dealership in North side of Bangalore. If any opportunities are there, please let me inform by email [email protected] or call 7022520986.
    Thanking you…..

    Reply
  40. narayanaswamy.v says:
    January 25, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    I need a distributorship. .please give details.

    Reply
  41. Ravi says:
    January 27, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I need a dealership in Mudalagi taluk.
    Ph. 9789801368
    Mail. [email protected]

    Reply
  42. Srinivasa Babu says:
    January 27, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Sir this is Srinivasa Babu from Bangalore North, I want sand dealership in North side of Bangalore please inform me what are the documents to submit , please. Inform me by mail
    With regards
    Srinivasa Babu

    Reply
  43. RAMANAGOUDA R PATIL says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Respected sir i want Dealership vijaypur taluka or dist REPLY ME SIR mob.no.9421129744/9901548519

    Reply
  44. Akram shariff says:
    January 28, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    I need dealership for import sand for Bangalore south wat is the procedure pls inform us 9845377724

    Reply
  45. Karthik says:
    February 5, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Sand is very costly when compared to msand. For 10 tons , materialtree.com is charging Rs 8000 for shipping and unloading + 200 per bag.

    Reply
  46. Sujay says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Sir I need dealership for Belgavi district pls share the information on how to get the dealership.. Thank you.

    Reply
  47. Kaleshkumar says:
    February 9, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Respected sir,
    I am intrested to Get a Dealership of MSIL Sand.
    I am living at ILKAL taluq.
    If Dealership available u can Contact me @ 9972483303
    [email protected]

    Reply
  48. Basava says:
    February 11, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Respected sir, I need dealership for Davanagere please inform me my contact numbers is 9535998558 thank you

    Reply
  49. Mohammed Akram says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    R/sir, I am from Arsikere. Hassan dust. I want the dealership for MSIL for my taluk. So please inform me which doc’s required to get the dealership. My 📱 No is 7406558551.
    Email [email protected]

    Reply
  50. ashok says:
    February 20, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    sir i am from bagalkot i want the dealerships for MSIL for my destrict place so please inform me which documents to get the dealerships. sir call me ASHOK 9448361899 9663320517 GMAIL [email protected]

    Reply
  51. Adarsh Sontha says:
    March 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Hi Team,

    We are looking out for Dealership in Bellary

    Kindly let us know if there is any requirement

    Reply
  52. Kiran kotagi says:
    March 9, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Hi sir, im Kiran from gadag district gajendragad and I’m looking for MSIL sand dealership in gadag district, please send me the details about the dealership and required documents to becom a dealership from MSIL.mail I’[email protected]
    thank you

    Reply

