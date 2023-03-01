MUDA Adalat redresses over 30 grievances

March 1, 2023

Commissioner told to file a Police complaint over a site issue

Mysore/Mysuru: Over 30 of the total 46 applications received were disposed on the spot during Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Adalat held in city yesterday.

At the Adalat chaired by MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, the applicants were issued token in prior and solutions were found to the grievances in a systematic manner. Residents of some of the localities also urged to provide drinking water facility and develop roads and drainages in their layouts.

Ramaiah of Nachanahalli Palya brought to attention the delay in paying compensation towards three-and-a-half acres land (Survey No. 145) acquired by MUDA. He sought payment of relief amount at the earliest.

Chamaraja of Eshwarana Koppal village requested MUDA to identify the location of site no-1184 at Vasanth Nagar Layout on Bannur Main Road. Likewise, several others submitted applications related to their grievances and got them redressed during the Adalat.

Speaking to media persons later, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar said, “There has been a good response to Adalat from the public. The MUDA officers and personnel are also working accordingly. Of the total 46 applications received, 30 were addressed on the spot.”

Somashekar said, he has also directed the Commissioner (of MUDA) to lodge a complaint at jurisdictional Police Station, as the name of another person is included along with that of a site owner in Encumbrance Certificate (EC). According to a Vijayanagar resident, while applying for a loan against his site at a bank, the name of another person is mentioned in the EC. He has requested to verify the issue.

MUDA Members Lakshmidevi, SBM Manju and Naveen Kumar, Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Superintending Engineer Channakeshav and others were present.

Daylight dacoity, alleges retd. MUDA officer

In a rare case, a retired officer of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) complained during MUDA Adalat that ‘contracts are illegally being carried out at MUDA for the lure of commission. The accounts are being fudged according to the whims, thus taking the public for a ride.’

Retired Assistant Director of MUDA P.S. Nataraj, who met MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar during the Adalat, complained that during MUDA Budget 2022-23 the estimated revenue was calculated at Rs. 874.55 crore, but the action plan is readied for Rs. 1,976.42 crore. “In the name of generating revenue, small contracts are being executed at rural areas for the lure of commission amount. This should be probed, or else will fight for a judicial probe,” warned Nataraj.

In his reply, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar convinced Nataraj saying that he will discuss the issue with him after Mar. 3, besides providing the information related to revenue and expenditure.