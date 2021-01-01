MUDA to form Vigilance Squad to protect its property from land sharks

January 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: To protect property from land grabbers by fudging documents, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has decided to constitute a Vigilance Squad on the lines of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). “A proposal to this effect has been sent to State Government and expected its approval soon”, said H.V. Rajeev, Chairman, MUDA.

Addressing a news conference here yesterday, he said the Vigilance Squad would be headed by a Police Officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent and consists of two Sub-Inspectors, two Head Constables, six Constables, a Surveyor, a Revenue Inspector and a Village Accountant. This had been already discussed in the MUDA meeting held on November 6 last year and forwarded the proposal to the State Government.

“Recently, I and MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh met Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar in Bengaluru and had requested them to give permission to have Vigilance Squad in MUDA. The duo has promised to consider the proposal soon. The squad members will not only protect MUDA property but it will also demolish those encroached by land sharks”, Rajeev said.

Verification of documents

The Chairman said a separate section has been opened in MUDA for verification of documents to help citizens who plan to buy sites in city in the wake of increase in cheating cases. The site buying public must submit the photo copies of all documents related to property at the separate section and pay prescribed fee. The section officers would take one week’s time to match with the original documents available in MUDA and then certify whether the property papers were real or fake. If property documents were prior to 1987, then officers would take 15 days time due to physical verification of files. This facility had been functioning for the last so many years but the public was not making use of it. Now, more number of people were coming to this section with property papers for verification, he added.