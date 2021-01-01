‘Lack of political will responsible for non-inclusion of Kurubas in ST list’

January 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that lack of political will had hindered the inclusion of Kuruba community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K.S. Eshwarappa assured that he will discuss the issue with BJP leaders and make all efforts to see that Kurubas get ST tag.

He was addressing Kuruba community leaders at a meeting jointly organised by Kuruba ST Horata Samiti, Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha, Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha and other organisations at Kanaka Bhavan in Siddharthanagar on Tuesday.

Promising that he will make efforts to wake up the Centre on Kuruba ST tag, Eshwarappa expressed the hope that this time, the demand will be met by the Centre. Stressing on the need for increasing ST reservation in jobs and education to 15%, he said that Kurubas will seek 8.5% for the community out of this.

Explaining his stand on taking active part in ST reservation campaign while being a Minister, Eshwarappa asserted that being in power will help him in taking up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top party leaders.

Stating that ST reservation campaign has been launched under the leadership of community Seers, he maintained that RSS has no role in the campaign. Dismissing the allegations that RSS was dividing the community, he said that he is associated with the RSS for decades and the organisation will never indulge in dividing the society.

MLC and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath said that though Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was supportive of the cause, some others were using his name to oppose the ST status.

Highlighting the need for the community to grow politically, economically and academically, for which reservation is necessary, Vishwanath said that co-operation is the need of the hour and not dissenting voices.

Recalling the role of Kanaka Gurupeetha in uniting the community, he observed that Siddharmaiah would not have become the CM had he not got wholesome support of the community. Explaining the need for continuing the struggle for ST tag, Vishwanath reiterated that reservation is a must for the all-round progress of the community, which has remained economically backward.

Former Minister & senior Congress leader H.M. Revanna said that the Gazette published by the Government in 1868 clearly says that the Kuruba community was under ST list in the pre-independence days. But it is unfortunate that the community has failed to convince the Centre on this point.

However, the struggle for ST status has now taken shape under the leadership of K.S. Eshwarappa, he said and added that the community is in constant touch with former CM Siddharamaiah on the issue to seek his advice and suggestions.

Kaginele Hosadurga Shakha Mutt Seer Eshwaranandapuri Swamiji, in his address, clarified that the struggle was not against any individual but for the cause of the community. Pointing out that the community members are in a pitiable condition in most parts of Northern Karnataka, he called for unity among the community at this important time.

The meeting resolved to take out a Padayatra from Kaginele, the Kanaka Gurupeetha Headquarters in Haveri to Bengaluru on Jan. 15 to press the Government for announcing ST status for Kuruba community. It was also decided to organise a massive convention of community members at Bengaluru on Feb. 7 as a show of unity and strength.

Former MPs C.H. Vijayshankar and Virupakshappa, Kaginele Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Shivanandapuri Swamiji and community leaders were present.

Earlier, guests were given a ‘Poornakumbha’ welcome at the venue.