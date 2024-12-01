MUDA Board approves 344 subjects including plan approval

December 1, 2024

Mysuru: The MUDA Board meeting held yesterday approved 344 issues, including plan approvals and site releases for new private layouts.

The meeting saw extensive discussions, with nearly all the presented issues receiving approval except for four.

Notably, around 300 new private layout plans were approved, and the CD list of developed private layouts was released. Additional topics included the transfer of layouts under MUDA’s jurisdiction to respective Local Bodies.

The Board also approved the allotment of MUDA sites to the families of five soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. It was decided that MUDA would collect revenue from layouts only until they were officially transferred. Once transferred, Local Bodies will assume responsibility for revenue and tax collection from these properties.

The meeting underscored that MUDA’s primary focus should remain on approving layouts and overseeing development activities, avoiding involvement in providing other services.

Files related to Civic Amenities (CA) sites for private organisations will be reviewed and presented in the next Board meeting. Members suggested assessing the organisations’ activities, financial transactions and societal contributions before approving CA sites.

The Board also emphasised the need to strengthen MUDA’s administration to enhance public services, reduce unnecessary expenses, prioritise revenue generation and ensure financial stability.

Attention was drawn to the transfer of private layouts to Local Bodies, cautioning that such transfers could become a burden. MUDA must ensure that developed layouts are handed over to Local Bodies for the maintenance of roads, water supply, drainage, street-lights and cleanliness.

DC Lakshmikanth Reddy reiterated that MUDA’s role should remain confined to layout approvals and development, leaving revenue and tax collection to Local Bodies.