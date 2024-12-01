MUDA 50:50 sites scam: MUDA meeting decides to take legal opinion for action against illegality

December 1, 2024

Mysuru: The site allocation scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), involving the misappropriation of properties worth thousands of crores of rupees, dominated discussions at the MUDA Board meeting yesterday.

The meeting, chaired by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the MUDA Chairman, witnessed MLC A.H. Vishwanath raising concerns over the absence of a formal Police complaint regarding the misuse of properties.

Notably, Star of Mysore published a report yesterday titled ‘MUDA 50:50 sites scam: No Police complaint yet; Officials, Legislators silent.’

Since 2020, several sites have been illegally allotted under the guise of the 50:50 scheme and other incentive schemes, bypassing approvals from the MUDA Board.

“The Lokayukta Police, Justice P.N. Desai Commission and the Enforcement Directorate

(ED) are investigating the matter. Yet, MUDA has not filed a complaint with the Police, the Government or any other investigative body concerning the missing sites,” Vishwanath pointed out.

His remarks were supported by MLAs Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa, who highlighted that sites worth crores were allocated without completing the land acquisition process or obtaining necessary approvals.

They (MLAs Tanveer Sait and T.S. Srivatsa) alleged that former MUDA Commissioners authorised these allotments by bypassing regulations, which led to the current situation.

Vishwanath emphasised that early intervention or complaints against those responsible could have safeguarded MUDA’s assets.

Protecting MUDA honour

Interrupting, MLA K. Harishgowda argued that filing a complaint now might tarnish MUDA’s reputation. However, Vishwanath countered, stating, “If a small item is stolen from our house, we discuss it seriously and may file a Police complaint. Here, thousands of sites worth crores of rupees have been illegally sold. Shouldn’t we file a complaint? Is protecting MUDA’s respect more important than recovering its assets?”

Harishgowda admitted that exact number of sites allocated under 50:50 scheme remains unclear, making it challenging to differentiate between legal and illegal allotments. “In the last meeting, I obtained data on 4,000 sites. Now, it has increased. A detailed discussion is scheduled for next meeting. There’s no doubt a scam has occurred and those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

Impartial probe

MLA Tanveer Sait reiterated his call for action against those who facilitated illegal site allocations. He emphasised that decisions made at MUDA meetings should have been submitted to the Government for approval before allotments, but this procedure was not followed.

“An impartial investigation into the 50:50 scheme sites allocation scam is essential and the culprits must face justice,” Sait stated.

After an extensive discussion, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy assured attendees that legal opinions and advice would be sought to determine the next steps.

The meeting was attended by MLAs G.T. Devegowda, Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda, Dinesh Gooligowda, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, MUDA Commissioner A.N. Raghunandan, Secretary Prasanna Kumar, Superintendent Engineer Muralidhar and other Board members.