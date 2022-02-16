MUDA gearing up for one time development works

February 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Government sanction-ing Rs. 380 crore, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), under its One-Time Maintenance (OTM) plan, is gearing up for executing infrastructure development and civic amenities works in layouts which are either transferred or about to be transferred to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Following Governmental sanction of Rs. 380 crore, the MUDA will be taking up the works in 15 packages, for which the tender process is on. The works include development of prominent roads, construction of underground drainages, drinking water facilities and such other civic works.

MUDA’s action comes follo-wing a Government direction, according to which layouts can be handed over to MCC only after development works such as betterment of all roads that link the Ring Road, manhole construction, improvement of main roads, development of parks etc., are completed.

MUDA has plans to take up developmental works under OTM in Hanchya-Sathagalli, Dattagalli, Devanur, Alanahalli, Shaktinagar, Siddartha Layout, Bannima-ntap, Vijayanagar, Hebbal, Lalithadrinagar, Vasantha-nagar, Ghousianagar, Nandini Layout and other localities.