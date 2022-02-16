Disco King Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

February 16, 2022

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Disco King Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in Indian cinema in the 80s and 90s, died at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 69. He was being treated for multiple health issues at the hospital since a month.

“Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea) shortly before midnight,” said Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Director of CritiCare Hospital.

He is survived by his son Bappa and daughter Rema. His last rites will be held at Pawan Hans Crematorium on Thursday after his son arrives from USA.

Born on Nov. 27, 1952 in West Bengal to a family of singers, Bappi Lahiri got his first break in the industry through the 1973 film Nanha Shikari.

Bappi Lahiri, one of the most influential figures in Indian film music, was a pioneer of disco in the Bollywood of the 80s and 90s, composing superhit soundtracks for films such as Disco Dancer, Dance Dance, Chalte Chalte, Sharaabi, Namak Halaal and more. He also had extensive music credits in the world of Bengali cinema. He sang several of his own compositions, among them Koi Yaha Naache Naache from Disco Dancer and Pyar Bina Chain Kaha from Saheb. Bappi da, as he was known fondly, cut a dashing figure with his trademark gold chains and sunglasses.

Bappi Lahiri’s real name is Alokesh and his last Bollywood song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Prime Minister pays tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took twitter to pay tributes to the music legend “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”