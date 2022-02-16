Admission to CMA Course

February 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI), Mysuru Chapter, has announced that the last date for admission to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course of CMA (Cost and Management Accountants) is extended up to Feb. 25 for June 2022 term examination.

Interested candidates may contact Mysuru Chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India at #1420, 7th Cross, Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru – 570004 between 10 am and 1 pm on all working days or over Ph: 0821-2331083 or Mob: 99001-11552, according to a press release from CMA R. Purushothaman, Chairman, ICAI, Mysore Chapter.