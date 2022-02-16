February 16, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: National Academy of Cyber Security (NACS) has invited online applications from all over Karnataka for admission to Government of India Certified Online Cyber Security Courses.

Interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, PG candidates can apply.

Courses offered: Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management and Certificate in Cyber Security.

NACS offers up to 50% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC,OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen and their children under Swarna Bharat National-Level Skill Development Programme. After completion of course, a Certificate will be awarded.

After successfully completing courses in Cyber Security, candidates will get opportunities in job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditors, Security Analysts, Intrusion Detection Specialists, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors, Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions.

Apply via www.nacsindia.org before Feb. 25 or contact Mob: 78931-41797.