MUDA reclaims encroached land
News

MUDA reclaims encroached land

April 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another drive for reclaiming its encroached land or other properties, the MUDA, in an early morning operation on Wednesday, reclaimed lands coming under different  Metagalli Survey Numbers, totally worth about Rs. 50 crore.

The then CITB, in 1962 had issued a primary notification for acquisition of 2.39 acres of land coming under Metagalli Survey No. 161; 0.05 Guntas of land coming under Survey No. 162; 1.08 acre coming under Survey No. 167 and 3.05 acre coming under Survey No. 165, for formation of a Layout.

Later, the CITB also issued a final notification for acquisition in 1965 and subsequently paid a compensation of Rs. 2,666 to the land owner Thimmegowda in 1967 for 5 guntas of land in Survey No.162 and 1.08 acre of land in Survey No. 167. But later on, some persons had illegally  encroached upon the lands by building sheds and other minor structures, which were razed down by MUDA .

The operation was done as per the direction of MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and under the supervision of officials.

