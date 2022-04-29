Three arrested while trying to sell pangolin scales
April 29, 2022

Virajpet (Kodagu): Virajpet CID Police of the Forest wing have arrested three persons who were trying to sell pangolin scales near the bus stand in front of a College at Kaikeri village and have recovered pangolin scales stuffed in a plastic bag from them.

The arrested are J.A. Raju of Tyagatur-Valnur village, H.G. Nikhil of Arameri village in Virajpet taluk and V.P. Chandra Hodur of Napoklu in Madikeri taluk.

Acting on a tip off that three persons were carrying pangolin scales in a plastic bag near the bus stand in front of a College at Kaikeri village, the CID Police raided the spot and arrested the three persons besides recovering 8 kg and 750 grams pangolin scales from them. A case under the Wildlife (Protection) Act has been registered against the accused.

All the accused were produced before the Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Court at Ponnampet which remanded them to 15 days judicial custody.

CID Police Forest Wing IGP K.A. Sharathchandra and Madikeri CID Police Forest Wing Superintendent of Police (SP) N.T. Srinivas Reddy guided Virajpet CID Police Forest Mobile Squad Sub-Inspector Veena Nayak and staff T.P. Manjunath, K.S. Devaiah, C.B. Beena, S.M. Yogesh, P.U. Muneer and R. Nandakumar in the nabbing and recovery operation.

