PSI recruitment scam: Main accused Divya Hagaragi arrested
News

PSI recruitment scam: Main accused Divya Hagaragi arrested

April 29, 2022

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Police have arrested BJP leader Divya Hagargi in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. The CID, on Thursday night, arrested Divya and two other suspects Archana and Sunanda at Pune in Maharashtra.

The CID Police team led by SP Raghavendra Hegade managed to nab Divya and her accomplices who went absconding after a complaint was registered at Chowk Police Station.

Police sources said that Divya and others were nabbed while they were dining at a restaurant in Pune and were brought to Kalaburagi this morning. She is the 18th accused to be arrested in the case. Divya runs Jnana Jyothi Institution in Kalaburagi and was the President of BJP Mahila Morcha.  Her name cropped up in the CID’s probe after a candidate named Veeresh secured 121 marks in the recruitment examination despite attempting only 21 questions. His exam centre was Jnana Jyothi Institution. Veeresh had secured 7th rank, but the probe revealed there was malpractice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching