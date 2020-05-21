MUDA resumes collection of taxes
May 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which had suspended collection of taxes following the COVID-19 lockdown in March, has restarted collection of taxes from members of the public coming under its jurisdiction.

MUDA has opened a counter at Vijaya Bank located in its premises on JLB road to enable the public to remit site, building and other taxes that are due.

The staff at all the MUDA’s six Zonal Offices will give a slip to the tax- payers mentioning the amount after calculating it based on the previous year’s tax payment challan. The public, after getting the slip, have to produce it at Spandana Counter in the MUDA’s main office on JLB Road, where the staff will issue challans following which the tax-payers are required to pay the challan amount at the Bank counter and get an acknowledgement.

In the past, people used to remit taxes usually in the months of March and April every year. But due to the closure of office on account of COVID-19 lockdown, people could not remit their taxes. Now after a gap of two months, MUDA has resumed collection of taxes and subsequently people are queuing up in front of the Vijaya Bank counter to pay their taxes due to MUDA, while maintaining social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, MUDA authorities said that efforts are underway for making tax payment online just as the MCC. The software for the purpose is being developed and it is hoped that tax payment will go online soon, they added.

Searching