Evaluation of II PU answer scripts begins

May 21, 2020

First time at District Head Quarters due to lockdown induced travel restrictions

Department Director Kanagavalli to hold video-conference with DDPUEs

Mysore/Mysuru: After a delay of two months due to COVID-19 induced lockdown and with the English paper exam remaining pending, the evaluation of II PUC (2019-20) answer scripts began across the State from today, much to the relief of students.

Following the announcement of the lockdown, the Department of Pre-University Education had postponed the English exam that was earlier scheduled for Mar.23 and had also put off evaluation of answer scripts. But now, the Department has announced that the pending English exam will be held on June 18.

On directions from the Department Director M. Kanagavalli, the evaluation of answer scripts commenced simultaneously at all district headquarters in the State this morning. In Mysuru, the evaluation of Economics paper is taking place at 9 centres across the city —- Sarada Vilas College in Krishnamurthypuram, St. Philomena’s College in Bannimantap, Maharaja Junior College on JLB Road, Mahajana College in Jayalakshmipuram, Marimallappa College on Ramavilas Road, Maharani’s PU College on N.S. Road, Vidyavardhaka College on Seshadri Iyer Road, Vijaya Vittala College in Saraswathipuram and Gopalaswamy PU College at Nanjumalige.

Trial and Error Basis

Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPUE), Mysuru, G.R. Geetha told ‘Star of Mysore’ that the evaluation of Economics answer scripts began in the city this morning on a Trial and Error Basis, as this is the first time that the evaluation was taking place at all District Head Quarters of the State, due to the lockdown induced travel restrictions.

Maintaining that the Trial and Error basis adopted today was only meant for a thorough understanding of the new system, she said that earlier the evaluation used to take place at only four or five centres in the State. But due to the pandemic, travel and other logistic difficulties, the Department had to conduct evaluation at all district headquarters. From tomorrow, the evaluation of all subjects will take place. All the answer paper bundles have been coded and decoded before dispatch to the centres, Geetha said and added that she visited all the nine evaluation centres in the city.

She further said that an evaluator is allowed to evaluate a maximum of 124 answer scripts per day.

Continuing, the DDPUE said that the Department Director Kanagavalli will be holding a video-conference with all DDPUEs and evaluation centre heads and give further directions on the evaluation of answer scripts and holding of pending II PUC English exam.