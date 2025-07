July 31, 2025

Bengaluru: The One-Man Judicial Commission, constituted by State Government a year ago under retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai to investigate MUDA sites scam, submitted his detailed six-volume report to Government this morning. Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh received the report.

The Commission was formed on July 14, 2024, through an official notification issued under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of Inquiry Commission Act, 1952.