Dead man signs GPA !

July 31, 2025

Man passes away in 2018, executes GPA in 2024

Land worth crores sold to MLC and two others

Mysore/Mysuru: A case has been registered at Mysuru South Police Station involving the sale of land worth several crores of rupees using forged documents created in the name of a dead man.

In this case, one Neilkent Narasimha Sherman had passed away on Sept. 23, 2018. However, a document mentioning about Neilkent Narasimha Sherman issuing General Power of Attorney (GPA) to a woman was created and registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office on Dec. 20, 2024 and the same land was sold to three persons including MLC C.N. Manjegowda.

At present, an FIR in this regard has been registered against five persons including Sherman’s son Vivek Hatti (currently working in a US firm), Suma. G, Anitha, Pushpa. D and unknown person, who created the document and got it registered at the Sub-Registrar’s Office.

Case details

On Oct. 6, 1981, a total of 4.19-acre land on Survey No. 89 in Mandakalli was allotted to one P. Pathrappa by the Land Tribunal. Pathrappa had two sons — P. Prabhudev and P. Vishwanath (Vishwanath was blind since birth).

On Sept. 7, 1990, following demise of Pathrappa, Prabhudev, allegedly taking advantage of his brother Vishwanath’s disability, got the entire property registered in his name including change of khata. Later, he (Prabhudev) sold the land to Neilkent Narasimha Sherman on Aug. 10, 2006. Following this, Vishwanath’s son M.V. Kishore filed a case in a Mysuru Court and subsequently won the case on Jan. 10, 2013. Later, both Sherman and Prabhudev appealed in High Court against verdict. While Sherman died on Sept. 23, 2018, Prabhudev died on Aug. 4, 2020. Later, Sherman’s son Vivek Hatti withdrew case filed in High Court and property ownership remained with Kishore as per the order of Mysuru Court.

On Aug. 26, 2024, Vivek Hatti filed an online application in the name of Neilkent Narasimha Sherman at Nadakacheri for podi (bifurcation of land with old and new survey number) of land on Survey No. 89/2 in Mandakalli. Following this, officials allocated Survey No. 89/3 to the land.

Out of the total 4.19 acres of land, 18 guntas was acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and for the remaining 4.1 acres of land, a person who came to the Sub-Registrar’s Office (East) introduced Pushpa as his daughter and got a GPA registered in her name.

Following this, Vivek Hatti, Suma, Anitha and Pushpa jointly sold the land to three persons — MLC C.N. Manjegowda, S. Shankar Rao and Satish Anchalkar. Later, the land purchasers filed an application before the Tahsildhar requesting for the change of khata. However, the Tahsildar rejected their applications on finding that the GPA was registered six years later (that is on Dec. 20, 2024) after the death of Neilkent Narasimha Sherman in 2018.

Later, Kishore, Vishwanath’s son, who learnt about the incident, filed a complaint on July 16, 2025 against Vivek Hatti, Suma. G, Anitha, Pushpa.D and the unknown person who had got the GPA registered, at Mysuru Rural Police Station. The Police, who have filed an FIR, are investigating into the case.