Man ends life unable to bear wife’s death
March 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Unable to bear the death of his wife, a man committed suicide by consuming pesticides yesterday. The incident took place at Hanchya village.

The deceased is Mahesh (36), of Hanchya village. His wife Gayathri had died two months ago after she reportedly consumed some tablets instead of the tablets for Blood Pressure (BP), prescribed by a doctor. The couple leaves behind an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Mahesh and Gayathri, who belong to the same village, had got married 10 years ago and were leading a happy life along with their two children. As Gayathri began to suffer from BP, a doctor had prescribed her tablets which were to be consumed for a few months and accordingly, Gayathri was following the doctor’s advice.

But in January, Gayathri, instead of taking BP tablets, had consumed a different one resulting in fluctuations in her health condition and fell sick. Though she was rushed to a hospital, Gayathri had breathed her last on the way to the hospital.

Mahesh, who was already shocked over his wife’s death, became depressed on seeing the children crying for their mother. He is also said to have attempted to end his life twice but was prevented by his family members and villagers.

Though many tried to console Mahesh, he was unable to come out of the shock and used to always think about his wife.

Yesterday, Mahesh, who went to his farm, consumed pesticides. He then called his brother over the phone and told him to take care of his children well. Mahesh’s family members immediately went in search of him and found him writhing in pain in the farm. Though he was being rushed to a hospital, he breathed his last.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of Mahesh and the entire village grieved on seeing the two children who have now been orphaned. It was heart wrenching to see the two kids weeping bitterly and the villagers trying to console them.

A case has been registered in this regard at Mysuru South Police Station.

