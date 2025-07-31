Shops eat up Roads !

July 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru’s busiest stretches are increasingly turning unsafe as roadside vendor carts and makeshift stalls continue to occupy footpaths and even spill over onto roads, inconveniencing pedestrians, commuters and residents alike. The unchecked encroachment has worsened traffic movement and created hazardous conditions that have already claimed lives.

The latest tragedy occurred last Thursday at Vivekananda Circle, near Srirampura Main Road, where a KSRTC bus collided with a scooter rider, killing him on the spot. The accident sparked outrage, with locals alleging that the narrowing of road space by pushcart vendors and footpath encroachment had directly contributed to the collision.

Following public anger, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and city police undertook a clearance drive, removing pushcarts and makeshift stalls from the accident site. However, residents point out that the problem is far more widespread and not limited to one junction.

A widespread problem

Across several localities — including major footpaths, roadside stretches and intersections — informal trading continues unabated. Pushcarts selling food, fruits and puja materials are commonly seen blocking pedestrian pathways and road margins, forcing walkers onto the carriageway and exposing them to traffic risks.

At Nanjumalige Circle (Kanaka Circle), for instance, sections of Madhvachar Road have virtually no walking space, as vendors occupy the entire footpath. M.A. Sreenivasan Circle and the JLB Road–Madhvachar Road intersection face similar problems, where roadside vending disrupts traffic flow and reduces visibility for motorists. Adding to the danger, KSRTC buses ply these same routes daily, heightening the risk of mishaps.

Lack of action

City residents blame the crisis on a lack of supervision by MCC and poor enforcement by the traffic Police. Despite repeated complaints, encroachments have become routine, with vendors misusing public spaces for personal gain.

The absence of consistent monitoring or designated vending zones has allowed the problem to fester over the years.

Civic activists insist that clearing one junction after an accident is not a solution. They are demanding thorough inspections of high-traffic areas, strict enforcement to prevent re-encroachment, and planned alternative spaces for roadside vendors so livelihoods are protected without compromising public safety.

Authorities are also being urged to prioritise pedestrian safety at intersections and footpath-heavy zones, given the density of public movement and the recurring pattern of accidents. Without such measures, citizens warn, Mysuru’s road safety will remain compromised.

We have already cleared footpath and road encroachments at Vivekananda Circle following last week’s fatal accident. We have identified other locations where vendors have taken over footpaths and spilled onto roads, shrinking space for vehicular movement. All encroachments will be cleared in a drive along with Police soon.

— Shaikh Tanveer Asif MCC Commissioner