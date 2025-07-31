Upa Lokayukta inspects Solid Waste Management Unit, Water Recycling Plant

July 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Upa Lokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra, who is on a three-day visit to city, inspected Solid Waste Management (SWM) Unit and Sewage Water Recycling Plant at Rayanakere in the outskirts this morning.

Justice Phaneendra appreciated the segregation of solid waste and wet waste at the Unit and also the maintenance of Recycling Plant. He assured to recommend the State Government to construct similar units and plants in other districts including Bengaluru.

“The plant to recycle sewage water and release the same to Lakes has been well-maintained. However, there is a need to ensure that people are not affected,” he said. He also inspected the jackwell at Rayanakere.

The Upa Lokayukta instructed the officials to conduct a survey of people residing within 5-10 km radius of SWM Unit to ensure their safety. No illegal layouts and building should be allowed to come up in the surroundings, he said.

Instructing to clear weeds, Justice Phaneendra told the officials to conduct regular health check up camp for workers at the Unit and provide them good quality gloves, boots and masks.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mysuru Regional Office, Environment Officer Umashankar, Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar and MCC officials accompanied the Upa Lokayukta.