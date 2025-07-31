‘Be responsible, honest in addressing public grievances’

July 31, 2025

Justice Phaneendra hears 86 complaints out of 258

Mysore/Mysuru: Upa Lokayaukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra today asked the officials and staff of Government departments to work with responsibility and dedication in serving the public. He was speaking during the hearing of public grievances, complaints and petitions at ZP Office premises.

Pointing out that the Lokayukta has received as many as 258 complaints in Mysuru district, he said that many officials and staff have the tendency to maintain their ‘hava’ (to be strict) for just about a fortnight and later become complacent and lax.

“Karnataka has 8-crore population and there are about 8 lakh Government staff in service. The duties and responsibilities of officers and staff is to address public grievances in an effective manner and provide good service to public. They should not let the people down,” he said.

Lokayukta Joint Registrar V.N. Vimala, Secretary Kiran Patil, Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Member-Secretary K.K. Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and other officials were present at the public grievances meet.

On the first day of his 3-day visit today, Upa Lokayukta Phaneendra took up 86 complaints/grievances (of the 258 complaints), most of which were individualistic in nature related to Khata registration, land survey and such other revenue issues, issuance of ration cards etc.