Use of e-AASTHI software made mandatory at MCC

July 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has said that the use of e-AASTHI software has been made compulsory at MCC for the ease of creating property records and transfer of rights.

At all the Zonal Offices of MCC, the timeline is set for the disposal of applications under the ‘first in, first out’ model. The public may also submit their applications at KarnatakaOne Centres and through the Helplines of MCC Zonal offices.

The officers and staff have been instructed to use the e-AASTHI software effectively to provide speedy service to the public. To oversee the process, Nodal Officers have been deputed to all the Zonal Offices.

They have been instructed to visit respective Zonal Offices every Friday between 3 pm and 5.30 pm.

On the lines of ‘Janaspandana,’ Nodal Officers must receive grievances from the public and offer solutions as per the rules. The property owners should make judicious use of this facility implemented by MCC, Commissioner Asif has said.

Nodal Officers