KSRTC Foundation Day on Aug. 1 | From MGRTD to KSRTC: 64 years of transforming public transport

July 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: From its humble beginnings with Chevrolet engine buses to today’s state-of-the-art Ashwamedha and Pallakki class services, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has completed a remarkable 64-year journey.

This evolution began when Mysore Government Road Transport Department (MGRTD) was renamed Mysore State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Jan. 1, 1961, under CIRT Act of 1951. The Corporation was later rechristened KSRTC in 1973, and its Foundation Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 1.

17 classes of buses

KSRTC currently operates 17 classes of buses, including Ordinary, Semi Luxury, Super Deluxe, Rajahamsa, Non-AC Sleeper, Vajra, Airavata, Airavata Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, FlyBus, EV Power Plus, Electric Bus, Ashwamedha, Club Class 2.0 and Pallakki.

The public transport journey began with MGRTD on Sept. 12,

1948, when it launched services with a fleet of 120 buses in Bengaluru. Over the years, several divisions emerged: Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Aug. 15, 1997, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) on Nov. 1, 1997 and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (now Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation — KKRTC) on Oct. 1, 2020.

The late T. Mariappa, hailing from Beereshwara (Kallanakere) in Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, played a pivotal role in this evolution. Serving as the Home and Finance Minister in 1952, he was instrumental in establishing the Bangalore Transport Service (BTS) in 1956 — a stepping stone towards a State-run public transportation system.

Milestone in the journey

The ambitious Shakti scheme has emerged as a milestone in this journey, providing free bus travel for women. Since its launch on June 11, 2023, over 500 crore women have availed themselves of the service.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah symbolically issued the 500th crore ticket to a woman passenger on July 15. To further enhance women’s travel comfort, KSRTC recently introduced the Ashwamedha class service, positioning Karnataka as a model for public transport in the country.

Adding another feather to Mysuru’s cap, the foundation stone for a new Sub-Urban Bus Stand at Bannimantap has been laid. The project, estimated at Rs. 120 crore, is expected to become a vital hub as Mysuru continues to grow as a major tourist destination.

The long-pending demand of KSRTC employees for cashless medical facilities was fulfilled on Jan. 6, 2025, when the CM launched the scheme.

In another pioneering move, Transport Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy launched India’s first voice-guided assistive technology for visually impaired passengers on July 15, enabling safe travel in 200 Mysuru city buses.

Today, KSRTC is powered by a workforce of 1.10 lakh employees, driving the Corporation to new heights and earning it hundreds of awards and accolades over the decades.