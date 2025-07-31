Streamlining traffic system: Trial run of traffic signal lights at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle
News, Top Stories

Streamlining traffic system: Trial run of traffic signal lights at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle

July 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Traffic Police on Tuesday switched on the existing traffic signal lights at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) on experimental basis to review the pros and cons of the traffic system.

Six prominent roads, namely Albert Victor Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Mirza Road, Lokaranjan Mahal Road, Government Guest House Road and Nanjangud Road connects Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle and this Circle is always bustling with traffic from early morning till late night.

The Circle witness bumper-to-bumper traffic, especially on weekends and general holidays as visitors throng various tourist spots such as Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo and Jaganmohan Palace among others. Vehicular traffic and movement of pedestrians at the Circle increases five folds during Dasara.

To put brakes to speeding vehicles and also to protect the Circle, Traffic Police have installed plastic inter-lock barricades around the Circle.

At present, Traffic Police are manually maintaining vehicular traffic at the Circle. By starting the trial run of traffic signal lights on Tuesday, the Cops are reviewing the duration of the timing of the signal lights so that there would be no traffic jams. They are also reviewing traffic system at the Circle when the signal lights are switched on besides getting to know the density of vehicles and if signal lights help in controlling the traffic on the six roads connecting the Circle.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching