Footpath encroachment, unscientific parking turns Chamaraja Double Road into accident zone

July 31, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Footpath encroachment and unscientific parking of vehicles, which is hampering smooth flow of traffic, has turned the Chamaraja Double Road, popularly known as 100 ft. Road, into an accident zone.

The scene is almost the same on other prominent roads, circles, junctions and tourist spots in the heart of the city resulting in minor accidents. But more accidents are taking place on Chamaraja Double Road as pedestrians are forced to walk on the road risking their lives as major portion of the footpath on this road is encroached.

A majority of vehicle spare parts shop, two-wheeler showrooms, Banks, shops selling helmets, garages and other shops are located on this Road and a majority of shops have encroached the footpath making pedestrians to move on the road.

This 2.5-km stretch of the Double Road sees heavy movement of vehicles daily including hundreds of KSRTC buses, ferrying passengers to various places including Hunsur, Kodagu, Mangaluru, Udupi and Dharmasthala to name a few. Also, city buses use this road to ferry passengers to various localities of city.

This road is also the connecting road to Kantharaj Urs Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard, JLB Road, Dewan’s Road, Narayana Shastri Road, Thyagaraja Road, Dalvoy Road, Uttaradi Mutt Road and other roads and also for many localities.

Also, this road leads to the University of Mysore’s Engineering Division Office, Maharaja’s College Grounds and Hostel, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Station, Zilla Panchayat, Law Courts Complex, Freedom Fighters’ Park, Ursu Boarding School and Sahakara Bhavan. But due to haphazard parking of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, on either side of this 2.5-km stretch is making it difficult for motorists to move their vehicles smoothly, thus causing traffic jams frequently.

15 lives lost in road accidents in 16 months

In the last 16 months, 66 road accidents involving KSRTC buses have take place resulting in 15 deaths, 51 people sustaining injuries with 16 of them sustaining serious injuries. Out of these 66 road accidents, 10 to 12 accidents have taken place on Chamaraja Double Road itself, say Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, a KSRTC official, speaking to SOM, said that the KSRTC officers, who have identified factors that caused accidents on prominent roads of the city, have instructed the drivers to drive buses carefully, especially on Chamaraja Double Road.

Repair Dr. Rajkumar Road or ban vehicular movement

Meanwhile, public announcer Mike Prakash has raised serious concerns over a hazardous 200-metre stretch of Dr. Rajkumar Road — from Yaraganahalli Circle to Cauvery Circle — which remains un-asphalted and riddled with potholes.

He said that the damaged stretch is causing immense inconvenience to both motorists and pedestrians. The road, which connects Mahadevapura Road and passes through Yaraganahalli, Raghavendranagar and Kalyanagiri, is a major thoroughfare used daily by thousands of commuters.

Stating that the officials concerned say that there is a case pending in the Court, Prakash said that if there is a case in the Court, why the authorities concerned allowed movement of vehicles on this stretch. If this damaged stretch of the road cannot be repaired, then ban traffic movement of this road, he urged.

Pointing out that this is not a border issue, Prakash said that there are brilliant officers in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) besides urging the Deputy Commissioner (DC) to look into this issue, failing which he warned of staging rastha roko on behalf of the public.