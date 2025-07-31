Set up Narcotics Control Bureau Unit in Mysuru: MP

July 31, 2025

Mysuru’s heritage stained by Rs. 390 crore drug bust; Yaduveer slams State Government’s inaction

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, long celebrated worldwide for its heritage, culture, education and traditions, is now battling a serious dent to its image following the massive seizure of narcotic substances in the city.

Expressing grave concern, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate immediate and decisive action against those behind the drug trade.

Raising the issue during Wednesday’s Lok Sabha proceedings, Yaduveer termed the discovery of MDMA worth Rs. 390 crore “deeply alarming.” He pointed out that the illicit operation was being run on Government land, yet Karnataka Police failed to act, leaving it to Maharashtra Police to carry out the raid and expose the narcotics network in Mysuru.

Taking a swipe at the State Government, the MP said, the Karnataka Home Minister had washed his hands of the matter by admitting to the Government’s failure, calling such an attitude “the height of irresponsibility” and warning that this indifference is eroding law and order in the State.

Yaduveer also highlighted a series of recent law-and-order lapses, including stone-pelting on a Police Station in Udayagiri, Mysuru and the stampede in Bengaluru, accusing the Government of making scapegoats of the Police while failing to hold higher authorities accountable.

He further recalled that an aide of Karnataka’s Minister for IT&BT was recently caught in a drug racket in Kalaburagi, exposing deeper rot.

Urging a comprehensive crackdown, the MP pressed the Union Home Ministry to launch an inter-State probe into drug rackets and demanded the establishment of a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unit in Mysuru to stem the menace.