MUDA to introduce online tax payment and khata registration system soon: Commissioner

May 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh, who took charge recently, has said that MUDA will be introducing online property tax payment and khata registrations coming under its jurisdiction, in a span of about 6 weeks.

Dr. Natesh told ‘Star of Mysore’ that people are currently required to pay property taxes standing at MUDA counters and as the counters are closed for the past two months due to COVID-19 lockdown, people are unable to pay taxes that are due to MUDA. But the online system which is proposed to be introduced soon will enable the people to pay taxes from the comforts of their home, he noted.

Referring to housing issue, the Commissioner said that as part of Group Housing Scheme, the MUDA has planned to construct multi-floor residential complexes at different localities in the city at an affordable cost to citizens.

Stating that a proposal in this regard will be sent to the Government soon for getting approval, he said that it has been planned to visit other States which have popularised Group Housing Schemes, to study the concept and pricing there and implement the same in the city.

Highlighting that it was important to safeguard and secure MUDA properties across the city and also look at ways for enhancing revenue earnings, he said that right now, MUDA is looking at accomplishing the goals set out in this year’s Budget.

Underlining the need for saving documents, he said that all files will be scanned and digitised using the right software in order to ensure that no files go missing.

Declaring that a study has been initiated to digitise all Sectional and Zonal Offices of MUDA in order to introduce online transactions here too, he said that this measure will largely help in maintaining transparency in functioning.

Referring to Ring Road street light maintenance, he said that the District Minister has directed both MUDA and MCC to foot 50 percent of the power bills each. Accordingly MUDA will remit its share to clear pending power bills.

The implementation of the Peripheral Ring Road project envisaged earlier will be discussed in the next General Body meeting following which necessary action will be taken, he added.