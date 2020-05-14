CET on July 30, 31

May 14, 2020

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2020 for admission (Under-Graduate) to professional courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, Farm Sciences, Architecture etc. (except Medical and Dental courses) in Karnataka will be conducted on July 30 and 31 by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

The CET, which was earlier scheduled to take place on April 23 and 24, was postponed due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, said that the CET will be conducted on July 30 and 31 by maintaining social distancing at all the exam centres across the State.

Stating that the pending English paper exam of second PUC will be held shortly, he said that the Government’s ‘Get CET go’ online coaching classes for CET and NEET exam has been a hit among students. Pointing out that 1.69 lakh students have benefitted from this online coaching, he said that Karnataka is the first State to launch such online coaching classes for professional courses entrance exam.

Referring to complaints of power problems in rural areas which has been a disadvantage for rural students, he said that taking note of internet problems, offline classes too have been introduced.

Maintaining that the Government will take all precautionary and safety measures corresponding to COVID19- lockdown regulations during the conduct of CET and the students can appear for the exam without any concerns, he said that the Government will take necessary measures to put an end to unethical practices such as Seat blocking and Seat surrender.

Referring to the demand by Engineering Colleges seeking an annual fee hike, the Minister said that with the Coronavirus pandemic causing havoc, the Government will take a scientific view of the fee hike demand, considering that the admissions have become a bigger issue now due to pandemic.

CET time-table

July 30 – Biology (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Mathematics (2.30 pm to 3.50 pm)

July31- Physics (10.30 am to 11.50 am) and Chemistry (2.30 pm to 3.50pm)

Aug.1- Kannada language test only in Bengaluru for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadigas (11.30 am to 12.30 pm).

Students can visit KEA wwebsite: http://kea.kar.nic.in for more details.