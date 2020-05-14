NCC cadets hand over locally made face masks to Mysuru DC

May 14, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to harrow everyone, especially the frontline workers tasked to mitigate the crisis, in a commendable gesture worthy of emulation, NCC Girl Cadets from NCC Group, Mysuru, had come forward with the initiative of locally stitched high quality pleated cotton face masks for District Authorities. The first lot of masks have been handed over to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar at his Office.

As per PMO’s directions on “Mask India Movement” 3 Karnataka Girls Battalion NCC, Mysuru, took initiative of stitching masks. It started when a cadet Kalpana made masks at her home for people from her native village. And more Cadets named Cdt. Sowjanya, Cdt. Divya Kumari, Cdt. Ananya R. Shetty, Cdt. A. Pooja, Cdt. Ranjitha and Cdt. Deeksha along with the Administrative Officer of the Unit and lady instructors of the Battalion GCI K. Divya Suresh, GCI Lekshmi Das, GCI K.P. Divya, all from Mysuru Group NCC, have joined the effort. Ex-serviceman Chettimada U. Janardhan has contributed towards the logistics.

It is a proud moment for them since the initiative was started by the girls themselves further motivated by the Commanding Officer 3 Karnataka Girls Battalion NCC, Mysuru for the cause of humanity. They are doing a great deal of work sourcing cotton clothes themselves and stitching high quality pleated masks. Since the lockdown has made availability of cotton scarce, NCC is working on sourcing the clothes to the girls.